Coin World Video: Mal Varner at the World’s Fair of Money 2021
- Published: Sep 1, 2021, 9 AM
Coin World goes one-on-one with Mal Varner of Alhambra Rare Coins to get an idea of the state of numismatics as we discuss getting back to shows and the changes being seen in the business side.
