Coin World Video: Lee Minshull of Minshull Trading at the 2022 FUN Show
- Published: Jan 6, 2022, 11 PM
Lee Minshull of Minshull Trading offers his views on what lies ahead in modern coins as well as the strengthening market in world and ancient coins, where unique collectibles provide opportunity.https://minshulltrading.com/
