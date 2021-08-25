Coin World Video: David Hall at the World’s Fair of Money 2021
- Published: Aug 25, 2021, 2 PM
We caught up with David Hall of David Hall Rare Coins to get his insights on the new developments in the market and his views on the strength of numismatics during the 2021 ANA World’s Fair of Money.
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