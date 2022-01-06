Coin World Video: Bob Green of Park Avenue Numismatics at the 2022 FUN Show
- Published: Jan 6, 2022, 1 AM
Park Avenue Numismatics’ Bob Green talks gold for 2022. Collectors interested in valuable coins like the Saint-Gaudens double eagle can learn about key dates and collection potential for someone who specializes in the field. Bob even shows some available coins offered at the 2022 FUN convention.
https://www.parkavenumis.com/
https://www.parkavenumis.com/
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