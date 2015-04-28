March of Dimes Silver Set with Reverse Proof dime available May 4

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime, top, and Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime, below, are only available in the three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set.

The following is a release from the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set (product code DM5) on May 4 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The set contains:

One 2015 March of Dimes Proof Silver Dollar (W mint mark)

One 2015 Reverse Proof silver dime – Philadelphia (P mint mark)

One 2015 Proof silver dime – West Point (W mint mark)

Certificate of Authenticity with information about the March of Dimes

For the first time, the United States Mint will issue both a Reverse Proof silver dime from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and a Proof silver dime from the United States Mint at West Point. These coins are only available in this special silver coin set commemorating the 75th anniversary of the March of Dimes.

MORE: Read about the specially struck dimes

All coins are encased in a plush black clamshell case with silver trim.

Orders will be limited to five units per household. The bureau will re-evaluate the order limit over the period this set is available for sale. Production of this set is limited to 75,000 units.

The 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set is priced at $61.95. Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint's online catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options.

Sales prices include a $10 surcharge for each silver dollar sold, which is authorized to be paid to the March of Dimes Foundation to help finance research, education, and services aimed at improving the health of women, infants, and children.

