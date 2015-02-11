Check out photos from Tuesday's U.S. Mint launch ceremony

@USMint photos by Sharon McPike from Tuesday's ATB quarter launch at Homestead National Monument in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/PbFfKTBFDF

@USMint photo by Sharon McPike from Tuesday's ATB quarter launch at Homestead National Monument in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/1QfsmBGZyT

Approximately 2,500 people turned out for the U.S. Mint's Homestead National Monument of America quarter launch Tuesday in Beatrice, Neb.

Of the attendees, 1,800 were schoolchildren and 700 were adults.

SOCIAL: The U.S. Mint live-tweeted today's Homestead National Monument quarter launch

The Mint reports that $25,000 in quarters were exchanged during the event.

Here are captions for the above photos, courtesy of the U.S. Mint:

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley accepts first strike Homestead National Monument of America quarters from United States Mint Associate Director of Manufacturing David Croft at the launch ceremony in Beatrice, Nebraska, on Feb. 10, 2015. The coin is the 26th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Children proudly display their new quarters after the Homestead National Monument of America quarter launch.

David Croft, Associate Director of Manufacturing, United States Mint, addresses the crowd gathered at the Homestead National Monument of America quarter launch ceremony.

United States Mint Associate Director of Manufacturing David Croft presents Homestead National Monument of America quarters struck on the first day of production to Acting Regional Director of the National Park Service Patty Trap and Homestead National Monument of America Superintendent Mark Engler at the launch ceremony.

More than 2,500 people filled the Beatrice High School gymnasium for the ceremonial launch of the Homestead National Monument of America quarter.

All photos were taken by Sharon McPike and are courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

