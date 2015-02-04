Several U.S. Marshals Service commemorative coins 'out of stock’
- Published: Feb 4, 2015, 11 AM
Four of the seven U.S. Mint's 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coin items are out of stock and the remaining three are on back order as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Mint's website.
"Out of Stock" according to the Mint are the Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, the Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, the Uncirculatedgold half eagle, and the Proof gold half eagle.
On back order, meanwhile are the Proof silver dollar, Uncirculated silver dollar and the three-coin Proof set.
The U.S. Mint’s latest sales figures for the U.S. Marshals Service coins are through Feb. 1. They are as follows:
- Silver Proof: 37,530
- Silver Uncirculated: 18,835
- Gold Proof: 4,759
- Gold Uncirculated: 4,556
- Clad Proof: 22,953
- Clad Uncirculated: 13,323
- Three-coin set: 9,901
Back Order: When products are in “Back Order” status, this means that the product is available for sale, however there is no inventory in stock and a future ship date is displayed on our website. Products in this status can still be ordered online or by calling Customer Service at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).
Out Of Stock: Products in “Out of Stock” status with no “Remind Me” button are not available for sale. If product becomes available through additional production or cancelled orders, the product will be made available for purchase again.
Out of Stock with “Remind Me” button: When products are in an “Out of Stock” status with a “Remind Me” button, there is no inventory currently available, but additional inventory is likely. Products in this status cannot be ordered, but by clicking the “Remind Me” button you can request to be reminded by email when product becomes available.
