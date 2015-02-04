Several U.S. Marshals Service commemorative coins 'out of stock’

The Uncirculated version of the copper-nickel clad half dollar, shown, is struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark. All the coins in the program are currently listed as on back order.

Four of the seven U.S. Mint's 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coin items are out of stock and the remaining three are on back order as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Mint's website.

"Out of Stock" according to the Mint are the Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, the Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, the Uncirculatedgold half eagle, and the Proof gold half eagle.

On back order, meanwhile are the Proof silver dollar, Uncirculated silver dollar and the three-coin Proof set.

The U.S. Mint’s latest sales figures for the U.S. Marshals Service coins are through Feb. 1. They are as follows:

Silver Proof: 37,530

37,530 Silver Uncirculated: 18,835

18,835 Gold Proof: 4,759

4,759 Gold Uncirculated: 4,556

4,556 Clad Proof: 22,953

22,953 Clad Uncirculated: 13,323

13,323 Three-coin set: 9,901

All of the "Out of Stock" coins have a "Remind Me" button on their product page, meaning more coins are likley on the way.

Here's quick refresher on the various U.S. Mint product statuses:

Sold Out: When all inventory of products has been depleted, taking into account cancellations and other factors.



Back Order: When products are in “Back Order” status, this means that the product is available for sale, however there is no inventory in stock and a future ship date is displayed on our website. Products in this status can still be ordered online or by calling Customer Service at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).



Out Of Stock: Products in “Out of Stock” status with no “Remind Me” button are not available for sale. If product becomes available through additional production or cancelled orders, the product will be made available for purchase again.



Out of Stock with “Remind Me” button: When products are in an “Out of Stock” status with a “Remind Me” button, there is no inventory currently available, but additional inventory is likely. Products in this status cannot be ordered, but by clicking the “Remind Me” button you can request to be reminded by email when product becomes available.

More from CoinWorld.com:

2015 High Relief gold $75 coin is a misfire by the Mint on many levels

CCAC concurs with CFA on designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin

Star Trek's Captain Kirk, USS Enterprise featured on new Perth Mint silver coins

Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues

Royal Canadian Mint releases Hawk and Cougar bullion coins



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!