Coin World to launch dynamic new Web site

Coin World will launch a dynamic new Web site during the first week of March featuring daily posts of news and information about collectible coins and paper money from the United States and around the world, as well as an interactive Marketplace section in which shoppers can purchase directly online from Coin World advertisers. It will be available at the familiar URL www.coinworld.com.

“Our new Web site is indicative of Coin World’s commitment to providing the collecting community with the news and information that is essential to enjoying and prospering in today’s world,” said William Fay, president of Coin World’s parent firm, Amos Publishing. “We think of this as opening a new era in Coin World’s legacy of more than 50 years of publishing and service to the numismatic community and marketplace,” Fay added.

The site will be rich with basic information about collectible coins and paper money in a section titled “Essentials.” New as well as veteran collectors will be able to check facts and tap into historical information ranging from design types to the designers and engravers who created them. “Essentials” also provides a glossary of numismatic terms, a premier on how coins are made as well as the fundamentals of errors and varieties.

The section also provides answers to Frequently Asked Questions and listings of basic information such as how to contact federal mints around the world that produce circulating and commemorative coins.

The new Web site will also offer an Events Calendar for up-to-date information on coin shows and other hobby events.

Subscribers to the print version of Coin World will continue to be able to access the digital version of Coin World through the Web site. Subscribers will also continue to have access to the digital archive of Coin World, which now encompasses every weekly issue published since Nov. 19, 2007.

Additionally subscribers will continue to have the ability to check more than 65,000 current retail values for U.S. coins and more than 17,000 values for all types of legal tender United States paper money. Retail values for Canadian, British and Mexican coins and euros from 21 nations will also be available.

Later in March Coin World will also be available on the iPad. The free Coin World application (known as an “app”) will offer the same basic news and marketplace features that are available at the Web site, as well as a dealer locator.

Paid iPad apps will include a new way to view and access Coin Values information for more than 65,000 values of U.S. coins and a digital version of the popular Making the Grade book.

The Making the Grade app provides high-resolution color images of a wide range of grades within the top 50 most widely collected series of U.S. coins. The iPad technology allows a viewer to select images of the various grades and pinch-and-zoom to see the precise details and also read the descriptions that pinpoint the critical areas used in determining a coin’s level of preservation or grade. It also contains color maps that depict the critical areas of a coin’s surface as well as high-points maps that designate critical areas to check for evidence of wear. ¦