Watch a preview of Monday's 'Strange Inheritance' on 1913 nickel
- Published: Feb 1, 2015, 5 AM
The Feb. 2 segment of Strange Inheritance, a new reality series broadcast on the Fox Business Network, will be devoted solely to the George Walton example of the 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin.
The show is to air at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Read more from Coin World about the episode here.
Will you be watching Monday night?
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