Watch a preview of Monday's 'Strange Inheritance' on 1913 nickel

The Feb. 2 segment of Strange Inheritance, a new reality series broadcast on the Fox Business Network, will be devoted solely to the George Walton example of the 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin.

The show is to air at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Read more from Coin World about the episode here.

Will you be watching Monday night?