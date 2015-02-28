Only 1868 Seated Liberty given Deep Cameo designation sells

Heritage’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 auctions held at the Long Beach Expo topped $7 million in prices realized and among the series represented in depth were Seated Liberty quarter dollars. This series, produced from 1838 to 1891, has the range and variety that one would expect with a production run that spanned seven decades, multiple design subtypes, production at various U.S. Mints, weight changes and the Civil War.



Coin World is profling three in its Market Analysis.



The coin



1868 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, Proof 65 Deep Cameo, CAC



The price



$7,050



The story



This 1868 Seated Liberty quarter dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65 Deep Cameo with a green CAC sticker sold for $7,050 at Heritage’s Jan. 29 Long Beach Expo auction.



It is the sole example of this date with a PCGS Deep Cameo designation, which signals a high level of contrast between frosted devices and mirrored fields.



Heritage notes the mintage of 600 Proof pieces enjoyed a relatively high survival rate, but examples with cameo contrast are rare in any grade.



Amazingly, this same coin sold for $17,250 when offered at auction in 2009. As far as PCGS comparables go, in 2010 Heritage sold one of the three PCGS Proof 65 Cameo examples for $4,025, and in August 2013 the firm sold one graded Proof 66 Cameo by PCGS for $11,750.

