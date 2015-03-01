Buyer of 1875 Seated Liberty may be looking for upgrade, Cameo tag

Heritage’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 auctions held at the Long Beach Expo topped $7 million in prices realized and among the series represented in depth were Seated Liberty quarter dollars. This series, produced from 1838 to 1891, has the range and variety that one would expect with a production run that spanned seven decades, multiple design subtypes, production at various U.S. Mints, weight changes and the Civil War.



Coin World is profling three in its Market Analysis.



The coin



1875 Seated Liberty Quarter dollar, Proof 64, CAC



The price



$1,997.50



The story



This 1875 Seated Liberty quarter dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 64 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker represents a valuing challenge. By auction comparables alone, Proof 64 examples of this date bring between $1,100 and $1,300 at auction, and Proof 65 examples normally sell for $2,000 to $2,300.



The lot description notes, “The white-on-black contrast is undeniable, but this brilliant near-Gem lacks a Cameo designation,” and the coin is in an old-style green label PCGS holder.



Proof 64 Cameo examples trade between $1,300 to $1,600 while Proof 65 Cameo pieces bring $3,000 to $4,000.



Based on the price realized, it appears that someone purchased this one hoping that it may upgrade, or get a Cameo designation, or if the winning bidder is very lucky, both!

Only one 1860-S Seated Liberty quarter graded higher by PCGS than $8,812.50 example

$7,050 the price for only Deep Cameo 1868 Seated Liberty quarter graded by PCGS