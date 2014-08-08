CAC sticker doesn't do much for 1936 Wisconsin half dollar sold

A gold CAC sticker gives a modest boost for coins with little price spread between grades. This 1936 Wisconsin Territorial Centennial half dollar in a PCGS MS-64 slab with a gold CAC sticker sold for $246.75 at an April 20, 2014, Heritage auction.

If green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers indicate that a certified coin is nice for the grade, what does a gold CAC sticker mean? Last year CAC founder John Albanese described the coveted gold sticker as identifying a coin that could easily receive a green CAC sticker at the next highest grade level.



Only around 2 percent of the coins that CAC has examined have received a CAC gold sticker, and they’re valued by collectors.



Here is one of three examples, sold at recent auctions, that teach different lessons about valuing CAC gold-stickered coins:



The coin: 1936 Wisconsin commemorative half dollar, MS-64, CAC (gold)



The price: $246.75



The story: When a coin has a large price jump between grades, a gold CAC sticker can make a huge difference in price between it and a coin with a green CAC sticker (or no sticker at all).



For other coins, a gold CAC sticker is fun, but doesn’t make a coin substantially more expensive.



This was the case with a PCGS Mint State 64 Wisconsin Territorial Centennial commemorative half dollar in an older-generation green-label PCGS holder that brought $246.75 at an April 20 Heritage auction.



To put it in perspective, this is the same price that a Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-65 example brought at a July 22 Heritage auction, and more than the $170.38 that an unstickered PCGS MS-64 piece brought on July 1.



On June 15 an example in an NGC MS-65 holder with a gold CAC sticker brought $270.25, the same amount that an NGC MS-66 example sold for at a Heritage auction the following week.

