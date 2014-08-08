CAC sticker doesn't do much for 1936 Wisconsin half dollar sold
- Published: Aug 8, 2014, 6 AM
The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Aug. 18 issue.
If green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers indicate that a certified coin is nice for the grade, what does a gold CAC sticker mean? Last year CAC founder John Albanese described the coveted gold sticker as identifying a coin that could easily receive a green CAC sticker at the next highest grade level.
Only around 2 percent of the coins that CAC has examined have received a CAC gold sticker, and they’re valued by collectors.
Here is one of three examples, sold at recent auctions, that teach different lessons about valuing CAC gold-stickered coins:
The coin: 1936 Wisconsin commemorative half dollar, MS-64, CAC (gold)
The price: $246.75
The story: When a coin has a large price jump between grades, a gold CAC sticker can make a huge difference in price between it and a coin with a green CAC sticker (or no sticker at all).
For other coins, a gold CAC sticker is fun, but doesn’t make a coin substantially more expensive.
This was the case with a PCGS Mint State 64 Wisconsin Territorial Centennial commemorative half dollar in an older-generation green-label PCGS holder that brought $246.75 at an April 20 Heritage auction.
To put it in perspective, this is the same price that a Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-65 example brought at a July 22 Heritage auction, and more than the $170.38 that an unstickered PCGS MS-64 piece brought on July 1.
On June 15 an example in an NGC MS-65 holder with a gold CAC sticker brought $270.25, the same amount that an NGC MS-66 example sold for at a Heritage auction the following week.
Read the rest of Steve Roach's Aug. 18 Market Analysis:
- Proof 1911 Liberty Head nickel with gold CAC sticker sells for $2,702 in recent auction
- 1974-S Eisenhower dollar with CAC's gold sticker sold in GreatCollections.com auction
