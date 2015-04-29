Stack's Bowers offering Ultra High Relief 1907 double eagle

This Ultra High Relief MCMVII Saint-Gaudens double eagle will be offered during the Stack's Bowers Rarities Auction May 20 in New York City. Professional Coin Grading Service grades the coin Superb Gem Proof-69.

Stack’s Bowers will offer the finest known Ultra High Relief MCMVII (1907) Saint-Gaudens double eagle during The Rarities Auction in May.

The coin is graded Superb Gem Proof 69 by Professional Coin Grading Service. It has a listed opening bid of $2.7 million.

Q. David Bowers, cofounder of Stack’s Bowers, wrote about the coin, and his essay is published on the auction lot’s web page.

"The MCMVII (1907) Proof Ultra High Relief has been a landmark rarity ever since the day it was coined,” Bowers writes. "Over a long period of years various scholars — ranging from Edgar H. Adams in 1913 to Roger Burdette in recent times — have studied and admired this predecessor to the regular circulation strikes (12,367 examples) minted in High Relief in December 1907 and from the same dies in January 1908."

The Rarities Auction will take place at 2 p.m. ET May 20 in New York City. The auction is begin presented jointly by Stack’s Bowers and Sotheby’s.

The auction’s lots are available for online viewing and bidding now. In-person lot viewing by appointment begins April 29 at the Stack’s Bowers New York Gallery, 110 W. 57th St.

More from CoinWorld.com:

From the palette to the purse: red-letter days for collectors of colorful circulating coins

Walking death design pays twisted tribute to Weinman’s Walker

“Morgue Anne” dollar sends George Morgan’s design to its deathbed

What does the quick sellout of the silver Homestead Bullion Coin mean?

2015 Coin and Chronicles sets to include Reverse Proof Presidential dollar

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!