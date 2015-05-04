You bought it: 1881-S Morgan dollar with 'beautiful' toning

An MS-65 1881-S Morgan dollar with "beautiful" toning—perhaps not unlike this example of the same grade found on PCGS CoinFacts—is among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Phil N. Molé: "1881-S Morgan in NGC MS 65, with a semi-prooflike surface and beautiful rose, gold, and blue toning. Also a 1942 Mercury Dime in PCGS PF 67, green CAC sticker."

Dutch Boggs: "VF 1795 half dime"

