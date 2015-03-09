National Money Show: Coin World tweets the action from Portland
- Published: Mar 9, 2015, 10 AM
Coin World Senior World Coins Editor Jeff Starck attended the 2015 American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Portland, Ore., over the weekend, and tweeted from his @WorldCoinGuy account a lot of the action from one of the year's big shows.
Have a look.
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