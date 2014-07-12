US Coins

'Dramatic' bonded cluster auctioned off, Kennedy limits imposed

Among the most spectacular error coins are bonded clusters that contain multiple planchets fused together by the force of striking. This 1999 Lincoln cent bonded cluster in MS-64 red realized $2,702.50 at Stack’s Bowers’ June 27, 2014, auction.

Images courtesy of Stack's Bowers

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.

Here they are in reverse order:

5. United States Mint gears up for Aug. 5 sales of Kennedy half dollar in .9999 fine gold: The Mint published a pricing grid for the gold coin in a July 3 notice published in the Federal Register

4. Kennedy half dollar does not resonate like it did in the past; time to let an ‘old dog’ rest?: Regular “irregular” Coin World contributor Jack Trammel voiced his opinion in a Guest Commentary. 

3. Uncut sheets of Series 1896 silver certificates, once owned by Harry W. Bass Jr., in August ANA auction: The uncut sheets were graded About Uncirculated 55 by Paper Money Guaranty. 

2. United States Mint imposes ordering limits for 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar product options: The set contains two Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollars — one 2014-P coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint and one 2014-D coin struck at the Denver Mint. 

1. 'Dramatic' bonded cluster of 1999 Lincoln cents brings $2,700 at Baltimore ExpoIn this spectacular error, more silver-colored zinc is visible than rich copper, and the center strike is boldly impressed on the obverse. 

Editor’s note: Metrics were measured in between Saturday, July 5, and 5:30 p.m. ET July 11.

