'Dramatic' bonded cluster auctioned off, Kennedy limits imposed
- Published: Jul 12, 2014, 1 PM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.
Here they are in reverse order:
5. United States Mint gears up for Aug. 5 sales of Kennedy half dollar in .9999 fine gold: The Mint published a pricing grid for the gold coin in a July 3 notice published in the Federal Register.
4. Kennedy half dollar does not resonate like it did in the past; time to let an ‘old dog’ rest?: Regular “irregular” Coin World contributor Jack Trammel voiced his opinion in a Guest Commentary.
3. Uncut sheets of Series 1896 silver certificates, once owned by Harry W. Bass Jr., in August ANA auction: The uncut sheets were graded About Uncirculated 55 by Paper Money Guaranty.
2. United States Mint imposes ordering limits for 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar product options: The set contains two Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollars — one 2014-P coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint and one 2014-D coin struck at the Denver Mint.
1. 'Dramatic' bonded cluster of 1999 Lincoln cents brings $2,700 at Baltimore Expo: In this spectacular error, more silver-colored zinc is visible than rich copper, and the center strike is boldly impressed on the obverse.
Editor’s note: Metrics were measured in between Saturday, July 5, and 5:30 p.m. ET July 11.
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