Who's lobbying to keep the U.S. penny?: Morning Report

1. Pro-penny people

Is it the zinc industry ("Big Zinc") that's behind the campaign to keep the copper-plated U.S. penny in circulation despite its value being less than its production cost?

Forbes contributor Tim Worstall says no and explains who he thinks is keeping the 1-cent coin around in a Jan. 3 post.

According to a recent Research and Development report from the U.S. Mint, striking one penny costed 1.7 cents in Fiscal Year 2014.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:20 a.m. ET Monday:

