World War I commemorative coin now has backing of U.S. Senate

1. Senate does its part for WWI coin

Two days after the U.S. House gave its approval, the U.S. Senate passed a bill Thursday that would authorize a 2018 commemorative coin from the U.S. Mint honoring those Americans who fought in World War I, according to a release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the legislation's sponsor in the Senate.

The senate voted unanimously in favor of the American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act.

“This important bill gives us an opportunity to honor and remember more than four million American veterans who served our country during World War I,” Blunt said in the release.

The legislation is now headed to the desk of President Barack Obama, who needs to lend his signature for the bill to become law.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:34 a.m. ET Monday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

The U.S. Mint has released its end-of-year policy for purchasing gold and silver bullion coins. Read our story here.



4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Reader wonders if a 'gold' medal he bought on eBay for $74 could be worth more

5. Bitcoin bowl game

A few months ago, Coin World reported that Bitpay, a company that performs bitcoin integration for merchants, had become the title sponsor for a college football bowl game. Over the weekend, it was announced who will be playing in the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl on Dec. 26: