So what's the deal with all the Liberty designs released Thursday?
- Published: Jan 23, 2015, 5 AM
January 22, 2015
1. Design Day digest
A lot of information was thrown out there on CoinWorld.com yesterday about 2015 High Relief $75 coin designs, Jack Nicklaus congressional gold medals, and Commission of Fine Arts recommendations.
Here's a quick chronological rundown to clear up any confusion:
- Last summer, it became known that the U.S. Mint was considering creating a 2015 Ultra High Relief .9999 fine gold coin and an accompanying silver medal. A new portrait of Liberty was desired for the coin's obverse.
- On Jan. 19, we reported that the coin would carry a $75 denomination—a first for U.S. coinage.
- On Thursday, the U.S. Mint announced the coin would not be Ultra High Relief, but High Relief. It also made public 25 obverse design submissions and 16 reverse design submissions
- Later Thursday, the Commission of Fine Arts recommended a pair of obverse designs and a pair of reverse designs from those released.
- Even later Thursday, Coin World Senior News Editor Bill Gibbs weighed in on the released designs, and one of the Liberty portraits' uncanny resemblance to Wonder Woman. (This is not an essential part of the design process, but certainly is a fun one.)
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:47 a.m. ET Friday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
The numismatic community lost an important figure on Jan. 14. Susan G. Gamble, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist whose body of work included nearly two dozen adopted coin designs from 2006 through 2015, died at the age of 57.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
2015 High Relief 24-karat gold coin from U.S. Mint to carry $75 denomination
5. What are people saying about the CFA recommendations?
A lot. Check out this Facebook post:
