So what's the deal with all the Liberty designs released Thursday?

1. Design Day digest

A lot of information was thrown out there on CoinWorld.com yesterday about 2015 High Relief $75 coin designs, Jack Nicklaus congressional gold medals, and Commission of Fine Arts recommendations.

Here's a quick chronological rundown to clear up any confusion:

Ultimately, final authority on the selection of the design for both the High Relief $75 gold coin and the Nicklaus medal belongs to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

So stay tuned.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:47 a.m. ET Friday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

The numismatic community lost an important figure on Jan. 14. Susan G. Gamble, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist whose body of work included nearly two dozen adopted coin designs from 2006 through 2015, died at the age of 57.

Read more here.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

2015 High Relief 24-karat gold coin from U.S. Mint to carry $75 denomination

5. What are people saying about the CFA recommendations?

A lot. Check out this Facebook post: