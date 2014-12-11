U.S. Marshals Museum banking on commemorative coin's success

1. U.S. Marshals Museum expects big things from commomorative coins

The U.S. Marshals Museum Board of Directors expect proceeds from the U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coins to provide a big chunk of funding for the 50,000-square-foot facility planned for the banks of the Arkansas River in the city of Fort Smith, Ark., according to a report by the Southwest Times Record.

The paper reports that the board is banking on $4 million to $5 million from the sale of the coins.

"The board on Tuesday approved a $77,000 increase to the coin marketing budget, from $35,000 to $112,500, which was approved by the museum finance committee in October, to market the commemorative coins," the Times Record report reads.

The U.S. Marshals commemorative coins are set for a 2015 release by the U.S. Mint.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 6:56 a.m. ET Thursday:

Starbucks is making its debut as a gold bullion distributor.



