$2.4 million in U.S. Marshals coin surcharges accrued for museum
- Published: Apr 7, 2015, 7 AM
1. U.S. Marshals Museum
Surcharges from sales of the U.S. Mint's 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coins have the proposed U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., about halfway to its fundraising goal from the program, according to the Southwest Times Record.
"As of March 29, surcharges amounted to about $2.4 million, according to figures available at the U.S. Mint’s website," the Times Record reported on April 4. "This is a $200,000 increase since mid-March. ... The Museum has about 10 months left to meet the $5 million mark."
2. Joys of Collecting
In his latest Coin World column, Q. David Bowers asks, "Does the highest grade number yield the best coin?"
3. Bullion error
"Nearly 16 years after it was first issued, a 1999 Mexican Libertad silver bullion coin has been authenticated as bearing the wrong design."
4. You bought it
We asked what coins you've purchased recently. You answered. We posted.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:26 a.m. ET Tuesday:
