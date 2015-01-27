Super Bowl 'coin' once again comes from Florida's Highland Mint
- Published: Jan 27, 2015, 4 AM
Brevard's Highland Mint coins official @NFL Super Bowl coin: http://t.co/ObRabWmRIt pic.twitter.com/7CdgtrqCr5— Florida Today (@Florida_Today) January 23, 2015
1. Super Sunday numismatics
The round commemorative piece of metal (don't call it a coin) that will be used during the "coin toss" that determines whether the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks get the ball first in Super Bowl XLIX on Sunday will once again come from the Highland Mint, according to USA Today.
"While most of drama for this year's Super Bowl so far has focused on whether or not the New England Patriots fudged the rules by de-inflating footballs, the Melbourne, Fla.-based Highland Mint is more concerned with expanding sales and bringing global attention to its operation," the Jan. 23 report reads.
Highland Mint has struck 23 of the 49 Super Bowl "coin toss" medals, USA Today reports.
The item can be purchased for $99.99 here on the mint's website.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:16 a.m. ET Tuesday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
We compiled a bunch of our Facebook fans' responses to the Liberty obverse designs recommended for the U.S. Mint's 2015 High Relief $75 gold coin by the Commission of Fine Arts.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Berlin readies welcome for coin collectors, mints: Monday Morning Brief, Jan. 26
5. Wait, what?
A man in China has purchased a car using only small change.
