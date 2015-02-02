Super Bowl over, but drive for NFL commemoratives just beginning

1. NFL commemoratives sought

A group of Ohio legislators are hoping to convince their colleagues to pass a bill that would task the U.S. Mint with commemorating the 100th anniversary of the NFL with a coin that would benefit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, according to Cleveland.com.

"Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth and Rep. Bob Gibbs of Holmes County—all Republicans—were among a bipartisan group of Congress members who re-introduced legislation that would issue the collectibles in time for the 100th anniversary of the National Football League's Sept. 17, 1920 founding in downtown Canton," the Cleveland.com report reads.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:34 a.m. ET Monday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

The only known Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar struck without edge devices will be crossing the auction block this month. (That was quick.)

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Reeding variants not errors on 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins says U.S. Mint

