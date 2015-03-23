Rare coins reported stolen from Pony Express museum

2. Notable numismatists

Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes has written about a group of longtime hobby mainstays for an online series. Here's what we've posted so far:

3. Profiling Pogue

"By the time the action ends May 18, 2017, for the seventh and final auction session for the D. Brent Pogue Collection, some numismatists predict the cumulative prices realized will exceed $200 million."

4. Lady Liberty

Classic Liberty or Modern Liberty?

The debate rages on.

5. Precious metals market

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:53 a.m. ET Monday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post



The Investment Column: Grading the grading services and the phenomenon of stickering slabs

7. Being social