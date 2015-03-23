Rare coins reported stolen from Pony Express museum
- Published: Mar 23, 2015, 6 AM
2. Notable numismatists
Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes has written about a group of longtime hobby mainstays for an online series. Here's what we've posted so far:
- Numismatists make their mark in hobby in which they became interested in their youth
- United States pattern coins specialty for professional numismatist Julian Leidman
- Cousins and business partners maintain tight family and professional bonds today
- Fred Weinberg makes a living off of other people's mistakes
- Jeff Garrett gives back to hobby he has loved for more than four decades
3. Profiling Pogue
"By the time the action ends May 18, 2017, for the seventh and final auction session for the D. Brent Pogue Collection, some numismatists predict the cumulative prices realized will exceed $200 million."
4. Lady Liberty
Classic Liberty or Modern Liberty?
5. Precious metals market
