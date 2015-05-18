First D. Brent Pogue Collection auction set for Tuesday
- Published: May 18, 2015, 7 AM
1. Pogue approaches
Rarities from the D. Brent Pogue Collection will head to auction Tuesday in the first of several highly anticipated sessions conducted jointly by Stack's Bowers and Sotheby's.
The sale begins at 7 p.m. ET at Sotheby's in New York City, 1334 York Ave.
Here is some past reporting to get you primed for the big night:
- Stack's Bowers Galleries to market Pogue family collection: contains many major rarities
- First auction from D. Brent Pogue Collection by Stack's Bowers with Sotheby's nears
- Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017
- Stack's Bowers president brings Pogue Collection rarities to CNBC
- Exciting rarities as Sotheby’s and Stack’s Bowers team up to market $200 million Pogue Collection: Monday Morning Brief, Mar. 30
- Q. David Bowers to write two books about Pogue family collection in conjunction with auctions
2. Paper money market
The nearly 6,000 lots offered for sale in Heritage’s April 22 to 28 Currency Signature Auction in Schaumburg, Ill., resulted in total sales of $10,102,103.
3. Congressional gold medals
While the U.S. Mint’s annual sets and its many current collector, bullion and circulating coins might be its best known products, another series deserves collector attention, too.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:49 a.m. ET Monday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
'Unavailable' Special Silver Set sparks March of Dimes sales, ModernCoinMart sold: Week's Most Read
