$20 million worth of rarities headed to National Money Show
- Published: Feb 26, 2015, 2 AM
1. Going to Portland?
The American Numismatic Association is going big with its Museum Showcase at the upcoming 2015 National Money Show in Portland, Ore.
"The American Numismatic Association will present a stunning showcase of numismatic treasures and rare currency worth more than $20 million," the ANA website reads.
The showcase will include the following items:
- 1787 Brasher Doubloon
- 1933 Indian Head $10 gold eagle
- 1776 Continental dollar
- 1652 Pine Tree shilling
- 1787 Fugio cent
- Alexander the Great collection
- Bebee collection of paper money
- Potlatch coppers of the indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest Coast
The National Money Show takes place March 5-7 at the Oregon Convention Center.
2. Speaking of the ANA ...
Steve Roach's latest blog post is dedicated to the organization.
To those who have concerns about where the ANA is headed, he says: Why not take on an elected position?
3. Poet getting a proof
The Central Bank of Ireland plans to honor the 150th birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning poet William Butler Yeats with a Proof .925 fine silver €15 coin.
4. What is a 'horse blanket' note?
The nickname is a slight exaggeration, Michele Orzano writes.
