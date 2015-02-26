$20 million worth of rarities headed to National Money Show

Sold for $4,582,500, this 1787-dated gold Brasher doubloon was one of a dozen United States coins that crossed the million dollar mark at auctions in 2014

1. Going to Portland?

The American Numismatic Association is going big with its Museum Showcase at the upcoming 2015 National Money Show in Portland, Ore.

"The American Numismatic Association will present a stunning showcase of numismatic treasures and rare currency worth more than $20 million," the ANA website reads.

The showcase will include the following items:

The National Money Show takes place March 5-7 at the Oregon Convention Center.

2. Speaking of the ANA ...

Steve Roach's latest blog post is dedicated to the organization.

To those who have concerns about where the ANA is headed, he says: Why not take on an elected position?

3. Poet getting a proof

The Central Bank of Ireland plans to honor the 150th birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning poet William Butler Yeats with a Proof .925 fine silver €15 coin.

4. What is a 'horse blanket' note?

The nickname is a slight exaggeration, Michele Orzano writes.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 6:45 a.m. ET Thursday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post



Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape

7. Being social