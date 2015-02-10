U.S. Marshals coins surcharges total $1.45 million so far

The Uncirculated version of the copper-nickel clad half dollar, shown, is struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark. All the coins in the program are currently listed as on back order.

1. Marshals coins making money

As of Feb. 6, the U.S. Mint's U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coins have brought in $1.45 million for the planned U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., which is to receive the proceeds from surcharges (if the Mint's costs of producing all the coins are covered) on each of the gold, silver and copper-clad coins, according to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith.

According to an earlier report, the museum's board is banking on $4 million to $5 million from the sale of the coins.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:37 a.m. ET Tuesday:

For only the second time in its production history, the West Point Mint will be striking a Roosevelt dime bearing the facility's W Mint mark.

4. Yesterday's most-read post

