U.S. Marshals coins surcharges total $1.45 million so far
- Published: Feb 10, 2015, 3 AM
1. Marshals coins making money
As of Feb. 6, the U.S. Mint's U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coins have brought in $1.45 million for the planned U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., which is to receive the proceeds from surcharges (if the Mint's costs of producing all the coins are covered) on each of the gold, silver and copper-clad coins, according to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith.
According to an earlier report, the museum's board is banking on $4 million to $5 million from the sale of the coins.
- Several 2015 U.S. Marshals Service commemorative coins already 'out of stock’
- U.S. Marshals Service: making arrests and selling commemorative coins, all in a week
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:37 a.m. ET Tuesday:
For only the second time in its production history, the West Point Mint will be striking a Roosevelt dime bearing the facility's W Mint mark.
Coins and art intertwined: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 9
