Set of rare gold coins found outside Canada shopping mall

1. Anyone missing gold coins?

A set of rare gold coins that honored a papal visit was found abandoned outside a mall in Kelowna, British Columbia, on Dec. 17, according to a Dec. 19 CBC report.

Police have the coins and hope to find their owner.

The coins commemorate Pope John II's 1984 visit.

"Presented by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, the coins are limited edition and were in a leather case along with a letter of authenticity and a photo with an inscription on the back," CBC reports.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:42 a.m. ET Monday:

It's #PaperMoneyMonday, and Arthur L. Freidberg is previewing a big Heritage Currency auction that will be held Jan. 7 to 12, 2015, at the Florida United Numismatists show in Orlando.

Read the preview here.

