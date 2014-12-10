Gold coins continue to be found in Salvation Army's Red Kettles
- Published: Dec 10, 2014, 2 AM
1. Gold giving continues
'Tis the season for valuable gold coins dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettles by anonymous donors. Here are five more being written about:
2. U.S. Mint sets silver sales record
"Our American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins remain the coin of choice for investors around the world," U.S. Mint Deputy Director Dick Peterson said in a Dec. 9 release. "We are proud of our role as a leader in the global bullion coin market." Full Coin World story here.
3. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 7:19 a.m. ET Wednesday:
4. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
Q. David Bowers of Stack's Bowers looks back at the history of the Carson City Mint in his latest Joys of Collecting column.
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Black Sea gold stater from Garrett Collection highlights Swiss November auction
6. Being social
We're featuring our own Facebook post this morning because we want your feedback.
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