US Coins
What's going on at the FUN show in Orlando this week?
- Published: Jan 8, 2015, 2 AM
1. FUN, FUN, FUN
The FUN show is officially open to the public this morning, and Coin World will be there all week walking the bourse, talking to dealers and collectors, and covering auctions. Stay with us for extensive coverage.
As the first big coin show of 2015 gets underway, let's take a quick look back at some of the events going on this week that we've previewed:
- 1793 Chain cent once part of 'finest U.S. coin collection of all time' on the block at Heritage FUN auction
- Bring your coins to FUN Show and you could end up on 'Pawn Stars'
- No shortage of supply in the paper money market especially with FUN auction ahead
- ANA to run Treasure Trivia for young numismatists at 60th annual FUN Show in January
- BEP to display 'Billion Dollar Showcase' at 2015 Florida United Numismatists show
- U.S. Treasurer Rios to attend ribbon cutting, autograph session during FUN show
2. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
We're looking back at the (sad) year it was for gold bullion sales at the U.S. Mint in 2014.
3. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Boston time capsule opened, Pine Tree shilling and other coins found inside
4. More FUN
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform