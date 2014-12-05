World War I commemorative coin gets U.S. House approval

1. House acts on WWI commemorative

Americans who fought in World War I might finally be getting a commemorative coin after the U.S. House of Representatives voted 418-3 for the American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act on Tuesday, according to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO).

The legislation, sponsored by Cleaver, would clear the way for the minting of the 2018 coin that would recognize the 100-year anniversary of World War I's end.

"It’s taken far too long for us to adequately honor the more than four million men and women from the United States who served during World War I," Cleaver said in a statement posted on his website. "Now is the time to pay our tribute."

Watch Cleaver talk about the legislation in the YouTube video above.

A similar Senate bill has been introduced but not yet passed.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:21 a.m. ET Friday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

Check out our first Coin World infographic. In it we break down the 2014 sales of U.S. Mint gold, silver and platinum to date.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Federal judge sentences Liberty Dollar creator Dec. 2 to probation for 2011 conviction

5. Desperate for a coin-related gift for the numismatist in your life?

You may (or certainly may not) be interested in PersonalizedCoins.com.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Federal judge sentences Liberty Dollar creator Dec. 2 to probation for 2011 conviction

Collectors love finding coins bearing the 'CC' Mint mark from the Carson City Mint

Government, Langbord family present oral arguments as Philadelphia Court of Appeals hears 1933 $20 case

Batman features on exclusive collector coins from Niue

Collectors need to spot the difference between genuine and fake coin toning

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!