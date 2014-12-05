World War I commemorative coin gets U.S. House approval
Americans who fought in World War I might finally be getting a commemorative coin after the U.S. House of Representatives voted 418-3 for the American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act on Tuesday, according to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO).
The legislation, sponsored by Cleaver, would clear the way for the minting of the 2018 coin that would recognize the 100-year anniversary of World War I's end.
"It’s taken far too long for us to adequately honor the more than four million men and women from the United States who served during World War I," Cleaver said in a statement posted on his website. "Now is the time to pay our tribute."
A similar Senate bill has been introduced but not yet passed.
