Have to be rarities in man's 500 pounds worth of pennies, right?
- Published: Jan 20, 2015, 5 AM
1. Pounds and pounds of pennies
See the video above from KCBD 11 in Lubbock, Texas, about a man who recently deposited 500 pounds worth of pennies into his bank account recently.
There had to be a special coin or two in there somewhere, right?
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:16 a.m. ET Tuesday:
