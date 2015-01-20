Have to be rarities in man's 500 pounds worth of pennies, right?

1. Pounds and pounds of pennies

See the video above from KCBD 11 in Lubbock, Texas, about a man who recently deposited 500 pounds worth of pennies into his bank account recently.

There had to be a special coin or two in there somewhere, right?

2. Precious metals pricing

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Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:16 a.m. ET Tuesday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

Coin World special contributor Rita Laws has put together a series of posts about coins with color.

Read the first post here.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

2015 Ultra High Relief 24-karat-gold coin from U.S. Mint to carry $75 denomination

5. See any resemblance?