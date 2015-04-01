How many people attended the ANA National Money Show?

1. Portland turnout

The numbers are in:

"The American Numismatic Association's 2015 National Money Show welcomed a total of 4,592 people for the three-day event, held March 5-7 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon," a March 31 ANA release reads.

ANA President Walter Ostromecki said attendance was slow to start but picked up as the weekend went on.

"Our Saturday attendance was particularly strong, with the public taking advantage of free admission and free appraisals on numismatic items," Ostromecki said. "We also received some great media coverage from the local television affiliates, and the event was featured on National Public Radio's 'Here and Now' program, which airs all across the nation."

2. Old Mint latest

"The San Francisco Museum and Historical Society may be vacating the Old Mint this summer at the City of San Francisco’s behest, but its president hopes it won’t be a permanent move."

3. Market Analysis

The focus of Steve Roach's latest three-part series is Jefferson 5-cent error coins.

The first post features a famous World War II era, off-metal coin.

4. #WorldCoinWednesday

"A 'very rare' gold 2-baht coin from Thailand, struck in 1864 but not dated, is an example of a potentate using the power of the purse."

And it's for sale.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:41 a.m. ET Tuesday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post

Federal investigators uncover scheme to defraud U.S. Mint with counterfeit mutilated coins

