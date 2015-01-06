The Boston time capsule is going to be opened up tonight

A time capsule found in the cornerstone of the Massachusetts State House building and undergoing examination and conservation work at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

1. Opening Day

Today we will finally find out what exactly is inside the Massachusetts State House time capsule that was pulled from a granite block on Dec. 11.

UPDATE: Here are 12 photos from Tuesday's opening of the Boston time capsule

Here's what we know about the time capsule so far:

The time capsule was hidden inside a granite block at the State House in 1795 by Gov. Samuel Adams, Paul Revere and William Scollay.

It was first discovered and added to during renovations to the State House in 1855, then put back in place.

There were plenty of great tweets posted during the full-day recovery effort in November.

State records of the time capsule’s contents account for a 1652-dated silver Pine Tree shilling, as well as other coins from the 18th and 19th century.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance said the container, a copper box, was given an X-ray on Dec. 14.

The opening of the time capsule will take place during a 6 p.m. ET press conference Tuesday night at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

