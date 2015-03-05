What's happening at the ANA National Money Show?: Morning Report

1. Welcome to the show

The American Numismatic Association's 2015 National Money Show is opening to the public Thursday morning at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore.

Hours are 10 a.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT Saturday. More info here.

To see what's going on at the show, have a look back at some of Coin World's pre-show coverage:

2. Females for FRN

"Women On 20s has opened public voting on its selected group of 15 women, the most popular of which the group will make the focus of its campaign to get a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve note in 2020."

3. Queen coverage

The Queen Elizabeth II portrait content keeps on coming. Today have a look at how Her Majesty's portrait has changed through the years.

4. Notable error

"It's not often that one would expect a Capped Bust quarter dollar to be featured in an article in The E-Gobrecht, the electronic newsletter of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club."

Read about one that is.

