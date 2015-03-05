What's happening at the ANA National Money Show?: Morning Report
- Published: Mar 5, 2015, 4 AM
1. Welcome to the show
The American Numismatic Association's 2015 National Money Show is opening to the public Thursday morning at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore.
Hours are 10 a.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT Saturday. More info here.
To see what's going on at the show, have a look back at some of Coin World's pre-show coverage:
- $20 million worth of rarities headed to National Money Show
- Proof 1839-O Capped Bust, Reeded Edge half dollar highlights 2015 National Money Show auction
- 1849 Gold Oregon $5 offered at 2015 ANA Portland National Money Show auction
- Short snorter notes dropping prior to Portland National Money Show
2. Females for FRN
"Women On 20s has opened public voting on its selected group of 15 women, the most popular of which the group will make the focus of its campaign to get a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve note in 2020."
3. Queen coverage
The Queen Elizabeth II portrait content keeps on coming. Today have a look at how Her Majesty's portrait has changed through the years.
4. Notable error
"It's not often that one would expect a Capped Bust quarter dollar to be featured in an article in The E-Gobrecht, the electronic newsletter of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:41 a.m. ET Thursday:
6. Yesterday's most-read post
Gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget in Australia
7. Being social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform