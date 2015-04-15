Abraham Lincoln died 150 years ago today: Morning Report
- Published: Apr 15, 2015, 5 AM
1. Honoring Abe
Ford's Theatre is open all night in honor of 150 years since Lincoln's assassination. https://t.co/0tdPYrnzDN #Fords150— Ford's Theatre (@fordstheatre) April 15, 2015
Honest Abe has been on the U.S. cent since 1909, the 100th anniversary of the 16th president's birth.
More here: Know your U.S. coins: Lincoln cent series
2. Let's get physical
A new silver physical bitcoin round that features a vivid portrait of Leonardo Da Vinci is set for a spring release from Infinitum Bitcoins.
3. Starting SilverTowne
Leon and David Hendrickson, the men behind SilverTowne, are the latest to be featured in our series on longtime numismatists.
4. Market Analysis
Steve Roach's latest Market Analysis focuses on highlights of the recent Kendall Foundation Collection auction.
The first of three posts details a 1652 Oak Tree shilling that sold for $35,250.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:03 a.m. ET Wednesday:
Austrian Mint marks Federal Army’s anniversary with coin
7. Something social
Community Comments
