1907 Saint-Gaudens double eagle expected to top $1 million
- Published: Dec 15, 2014, 5 AM
1. Rare double eagle ready for auction
A rare 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold $20 double eagle is headlining a Bonhams auction on Tuesday.
The coin is one of only two examples with a sans-serif edge inscription, and could be the first ever Ultra High Relief ever struck. It is expected to bring between $1.25 million and $1.5 million.
READ: 1907 UHR double eagle, possibly the first struck, to be offered at auction
Check back with CoinWorld.com later for coverage of the auction.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:16 a.m. ET Monday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
Senior Editor of World Coins Jeff Starck is in the middle of his '12 Days of Christmas' series, and the latest post is about a coin from Niue that features the Star of Bethlehem.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Time capsule from era of Paul Revere, Sam Adams discovered in Boston, leaks coins
5. Embracing virtual currency
Should the U.S. government begin its own virtual currrency?
Wired's Robert McMillan pondered such a move in a recent online post.
