Coin World Marketplace partners with Roundtable Trading

Sidney, Ohio (February 25, 2019) — Coin World’s Marketplace® (www.coinworld.market) is excited to be the preferred online marketplace for Roundtable Trading to help their platinum and diamond members sell numismatic coins and bullion to collectors.

Last year, Coin World launched a comprehensive online marketplace in which only dealers can sell to the coin collector community. The Coin World Marketplace is the safest way to buy and sell coins and bullion. Simply order from the dealer of your choice and pay safely and securely via an escrow checkout process. The dealer receives the payment once the buyer has received and accepted their coins.

This partnership provides Roundtable member-dealers with free listing fees for the first 90 days with an annual subscription on the Coin World Marketplace. Member-dealers can show their affiliation with the Roundtable Trading logo on their dealer page. Roundtable and Coin World will also promote their respective program offerings to members and subscribers. “Coin World and Roundtable Trading see the value in working together to promote and support the coin hobby. We provide unique content and coin values to the collector community and our new marketplace is a natural fit for the Roundtable Trading members to reach the retail buyers” explained Coin World CEO Rick Amos.

Roundtable Trading and their Facebook community Coin Dealers helping Coin Dealers (CDHCD) have experience tremendous growth in just 2 years. They currently have more than 4,200 members. “We think partnering with Coin World Marketplace will broaden our brand and allow our member-dealers to more effectively reach the coin collector community. The professional coin dealers on the Coin World Marketplace are some of the most trusted and well-respected dealers in the community today and many are RoundTable Authorized Dealers. We are proud to call the Coin World Marketplace an approved sales platform for the RoundTable. Coin World has been the trusted source for news and information for more than 50 years and I look forward to working with Rick and their team,” stated Rob Oberth, Founder of Roundtable Trading.

The essence of the partnership is designed to help collectors find coins that they want to add to their collection from the best and most trusted dealers. There are lots of places that will sell you a coin but doing so from a professional dealer while getting the support from Coin World as a 3rd party gives everyone peace of mind throughout the process. "The diligent work that has been put into building this platform and to bring diversity in the marketplace will do great things to help move our hobby forward,” stated Oberth.

Coin World is honored to work with Roundtable Trading and other professional organizations that share a commitment to upholding the integrity of the coin collecting hobby. This collaboration helps the organizations share information and reach a wider range of collectors and companies. Both companies work to bring confidence, integrity and professionalism to the hobby.

About the Coin World Marketplace

It’s the leading marketplace for coin collector and dealers from around the world. It is easy to search and find coins. Dealers ship every order fully insured with a tracking number. Buyers can view the status of their order anytime in their account. We take care of the entire transaction: Using the escrow checkout, the buyer’s funds are held securely in an escrow account until the order has been accepted by the buyer. The dealer ships the coin once the buyer’s funds have been secured. After the buyer accepts the order, the funds are transferred to the dealer. Learn more at www.CoinWorld.Market.

About Roundtable Trading LLC

RoundTable Trading is the premier association of professional coin dealers and wholesale trading network in America today. The RoundTable is connecting dealers large and small in a way that has never been done before. Now nearly 900 members, Coin Dealers Helping Coin Dealers (CDHCD) is a private Facebook group for coin dealers and other industry professionals to conduct transactions and share information. With the extensive administration process and hundreds waiting to be admitted, CDHCD has become known as a trusted trading platform for professional dealers. Hundreds of local coin shops have signed on and proclaim this program to be the best way to connect with their colleagues on a personal level.

Roundtable Trading, LLC extended the group's objectives into an The Virtual Coin Show on Facebook which is open to the public and is where dealers and collectors convene in what has truly become a 24-hour, 7 day a week online coin show. Every day, deals are made, advice is sought and friendships are made. Both groups were founded and are operated by Rob Oberth, a longtime coin dealer. Visit www.RoundTableTrading.com to lean more.