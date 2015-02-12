Re-engraved 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent went unsold

A 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent with an ambitiously re-engraved obverse failed to find a buyer with an estimate of $1,000 and up.

Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, with McCawley-Grellman, The Copper Specialists, can be counted on to deliver hundreds of interesting Early American half cents and large cents in each of their auctions, which show the full range of quality within these respective collecting areas.

Although top coins like a 1793 Liberty Cap, Left half cent from the Missouri Cabinet graded Mint State 63 brown that sold for $114,563 capture headlines, their Jan. 25 to 27 pre-Long Beach auction offered other fascinating pieces.

Here is one of three coins Coin World is profiling in its latest Market Analysis:

The coin

1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent, Obverse Devices extensively re-Engraved

The price

Unsold

The story

This 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent provides a relatively unique issue: it’s unclear how much original detail is left, thanks to someone’s eager re-engraving of nearly all of the obverse details.

The description notes that while the obverse offers high-end Very Fine details (due to the all-over engraving), it assesses that “the work does not display a lot of expertise.”

It’s the rare large cent that ventures into territory typically occupied by “Hobo Nickels” (carved Indian Head 5-cent pieces) but this piece, with fully strengthened hair, face textured to add relief and even a full engraving of the date and leaves under Liberty’s bust, approaches folk art.

The reverse, while showing some corrosion, is largely untouched. The description concluded: “It is difficult to settle on a grade for this cent; let’s say F12 sharpness net G5. But it is a genuine Lettered Edge Wreath Cent with lots of detail.”

The re-engraved 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent did not meet its reserve and went unsold at an estimate of $1,000 and up.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

'Smith Counterfeit' 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent a curious oddity

Moderate porosity leads to Basal State grade for 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent