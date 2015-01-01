First-year Barber dime from 1892 exhibits attractive toning

An 1892 Barber dime, representing the first-year of the Barber design and grading MS-67, CAC, sold for $3,760.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction X in Las Vegas was highlighted by the Bob Simpson Mint State Barber dime collection, which is ranked as number one on the Professional Coin Grading Service registry. Per Legend, the set started as the Law Collection back in 1994. When the collector who assembled the Law Collection retired in 2009, Legend sold the set to Simpson, who improved upon it. Simpson decided to sell it due to a lack of space and a change in collecting tastes, and Legend aimed to provide pre-sale estimates that represented its perception of the current wholesale level.



Here is one of three Barber dimes from the Simpson Collection Coin World is analyzing:



The coin: 1892 Barber dime, MS-67 CAC



The price: $3,760



The story: 1892 represents the first year of Charles Barber’s dime, quarter dollar and half dollar. Some people collect first-year coins for type purposes and this example, graded PCGS MS-67 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker is an exceptional type coin.

The novelty of a new design meant that many people kept examples as keepsakes, so coins that represent the first-year of a design often have a high survival rate in high grades.

This is certainly the case with 1892 Barber dimes and this appealing example sold for $3,760 against an estimate of $4,000 to $4,500.

Like many coins in Simpson’s collection, it exhibits attractive toning, described by Legend as “a wonderful mix of pretty green/gold/reddish gold swirls over the peripheries.”

PCGS’s population report records just 14 examples in MS-67 and its condition census records two at MS-67+.

