Plugged 1795 Flowing Hair dollar an impressive early type coin

A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar that had been holed and repaired sold for $1,410 at Heritage's Jan. 11 FUN sale.

Heritage’s U.S. coin auctions at the Florida United Numismatists show in Orlando took place between Jan. 7 and 12. With more than 8,000 lots totaling in excess of $70 million crossing hands, the vast scope of these sales meant that many series were presented in depth.

For example, more than 120 early dollars of the Flowing Hair (1794 to 1795) and Draped Bust (1795 to 1804) types were offered. Although no 1804 Draped Bust dollar was in the mix, many early silver dollars were sold at affordable price points, even though the concept of affordability is all relative.

Here is one of three Coin World is profiling:

The coin: 1795 Flowing hair dollar, Very Good Details, Holed and Plugged

The price: $1,410

The story: An entry-level 1795 Flowing Hair dollar can be found in this example graded Genuine, Very Good Details, Holed and Plugged by Professional Coin Grading Service. The quality of the plug, which appears to be near the 7 in the date, is well-executed.

Among the various types of damage, holed and repaired coins are considered severely damaged, with a hole in the date or other prime focal area being especially problematic.

This example provided an unusual opportunity for a collector to obtain a representative of this impressive early type coin (produced for just two years) for less than $1,500 with solid details.

A search through the dozen, or so, holed or plugged 1795 silver dollars that have passed through Heritage over the past few years confirms that this example is one of the more attractive survivors, even if it has its share of problems.

Keep reading this Market Analysis series:

Despite tooling, 1794 Flowing Hair dollar, a legendary U.S. rarity, sells for $64,625 at FUN show

Least expensive early U.S. dollar sold at FUN auctions damaged but handsome