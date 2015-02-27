1860-S Seated Liberty quarter graded EF-45 sells for $8,812.50

Heritage’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 auctions held at the Long Beach Expo topped $7 million in prices realized and among the series represented in depth were Seated Liberty quarter dollars. This series, produced from 1838 to 1891, has the range and variety that one would expect with a production run that spanned seven decades, multiple design subtypes, production at various U.S. Mints, weight changes and the Civil War.



Coin World is profling three in its Market Analysis.



The coin



1860-S Seated Liberty Quarter dollar, EF-45



The price



$8,812.50



The story



A nonspecialist may be surprised by the $8,812.50 that an 1860-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service brought on Jan. 29.



What’s even more surprising is that PCGS has graded just one finer (graded Mint State 61). The rare San Francisco Mint issue is from a low mintage of 56,000 pieces and Heritage notes that, while it is tempting to attribute the low mintage to the Civil War, the low production is “likely for reasons unrelated to that distant conflict.”



This particular circulated example is described in the catalog as “frosty” with “scattered abrasions consistent with moderate circulation, but a long, lateral scrape from Liberty’s knee is the only singular mark.”



Interestingly, a different example graded Numismatic Guaranty Corp. EF-40 also brought $8,812.50, when offered at Heritage’s Jan. 9, 2014, Florida United Numismatists convention auction.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

$7,050 the price for only Deep Cameo 1868 Seated Liberty quarter graded by PCGS

Buyer of Proof 1875 Seated Liberty quarter may be looking for upgrade or Cameo designation