$30,550 for high-grade example of not-so-rare 1911 Barber dime

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction X in Las Vegas was highlighted by the Bob Simpson Mint State Barber dime collection, which is ranked as number one on the Professional Coin Grading Service registry. Per Legend, the set started as the Law Collection back in 1994. When the collector who assembled the Law Collection retired in 2009, Legend sold the set to Simpson, who improved upon it. Simpson decided to sell it due to a lack of space and a change in collecting tastes, and Legend aimed to provide pre-sale estimates that represented its perception of the current wholesale level.



Here is one of three Barber dimes from the Simpson Collection Coin World is analyzing:



The coin: 1911 Barber dime, MS-68+ CAC



The price: $30,550



The story: A 1911 Barber dime is not a particularly rare coin, having a large mintage of 18,870,000 pieces. In low grades, it’s a bullion coin that trades for a tiny premium over its silver value.

In high grades, such as this one graded MS-68+, with a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, it is a rarity. PCGS has graded no other examples of this date in this grade and none finer. According to Legend, this coin has never been to auction.

Legend calls the colorful coin with shades of blue, green, violet and gold a masterpiece. The description adds, “What a spectacularly toned MS Barber Dime! This borderline MS69’s remarkable state of preservation truly defies logic! The satiny surfaces are ‘as made,’ with not even a microscopic imperfection to be found.”

A coin like this has multiple audiences. Beyond Barber dime aficionados, it may also appeal to people putting together high grade type sets, or those who appreciate toned coins.

It sold for $30,550, surpassing its estimate of $20,000 to $25,000. Simpson’s 1910 Barber dime in the same grade sold for $23,500 against the same estimate.

Read the rest of this Market Analysis on Simpson's Barber dimes:

1895-O Barber dime graded MS-66 sells for $44,650

First-year Barber dime from 1892 exhibits attractive toning

