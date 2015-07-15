Roosevelt dimes a good starting point for sample slab collection

Collectors seeking to start collecting sample slabs might look to holders with Roosevelt dimes. This 1964-D Roosevelt dime in an early PCGS sample slab, graded MS-64, sold for $10 at a May 31 auction.

A new book by David Schwager on sample slabs from third-party grading services is set to be released on Sept. 17.

Schwager said, “Originally distributed free to collectors, these sample slabs have an active secondary market, with many desirable varieties commanding $100 to $300.” The book will cover 580 types from 32 grading services and his goal for the book is that it helps define, organize and energize the sample slab collecting field.

Here is one of three recent auction sales we're profiling that show the range of the market and illustrate that for sample slabs, it’s the holder that’s important.

The Coin

1964-D Roosevelt dime, PCGS Mint State 64 Sample Slab

The Price

$10

The Story

Those seeking to start a collection of sample slabs will find plenty of Roosevelt dimes certified in earlier Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. holders that are very affordable.

This older green-label PCGS sample slab contains a lustrous 1964-D Roosevelt dime graded MS-64. It sold for a bid of $5 at a May 31 GreatCollections.com auction (where, with the $5 buyer’s fee, the total came to $10).

Just from eBay lots that have sold in the last few months, one could put together a set of at least six different PCGS and NGC sample slab types with slab and label variations for less than $15 per coin. A 1964-D Roosevelt dime small “rattler” PCGS MS-64 sample slab sold for less than $12 (including shipping) in a June 23 eBay auction.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Price of 1922 Peace dollar multiplies thanks to NGC sample slab

World's Fair of Money, FUN show slabs enjoy robust secondary market

More from CoinWorld.com:

Government seeks 1933 gold double eagle rehearing involving coins from 'the family of a thief'

U.S. standard .900 silver alloy in coins may change under legislation

U.S. Mint temporarily suspends sales July 7 of American Eagle silver bullion coins

Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

U.S. Mint reports 2015 Truman Coin and Chronicles Set sold out within 15 minutes

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!