Price of 1922 Peace dollar multiplies thanks to NGC sample slab

A new book by David Schwager on sample slabs from third-party grading services is set to be released on Sept. 17.

Schwager said, “Originally distributed free to collectors, these sample slabs have an active secondary market, with many desirable varieties commanding $100 to $300.” The book will cover 580 types from 32 grading services and his goal for the book is that it helps define, organize and energize the sample slab collecting field.

Here is one of three recent auction sales we're profiling that show the range of the market and illustrate that for sample slabs, it’s the holder that’s important.

The Coin

1922 Peace Dollar, NGC MS-60 Sample Slab, Gold CAC Sticker

The Price

$208.99

The Story

In a June 3 eBay sale, a 1922 Peace dollar in a Numismatic Guaranty Corp. sample slab graded Mint State 60 sold for $208.99.

This unusual sample slab has something additional working in its favor: a gold Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, which indicates that the coin would easily receive a green CAC sticker at the next highest grade level.

The seller said, “The grade seemed to be more on the generic side for the purposes of just being a sample slab,” adding that NGC at times repeated serial numbers on these slabs. He concluded, “It is hard to imagine a time where NGC would give away such highly prized coins to stimulate interest in the idea of certification. This is especially so in today’s rare coin market where certification is the standard.”

Other examples of 1922 Peace dollars in NGC sample slabs, some with green CAC stickers, sell at the $100 to $125 level on eBay. A typical Mint State 1922 Peace dollar might cost $25 to $30 at a local coin shop.

