Marin County Coin & Collectibles Show set for this weekend

The Marin County Coin & Collectibles Show is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in San Rafael, Calif.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. General admission is $4 for adults ($2 if you print this page) and free for children under 12.

The show will feature U.S. and world coins, currency and other collectibles.

The Four Points Sheraton is located at 1010 Northgate Ave. (See map below.)

More info can be found on Griffins Coins' website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Can ISIL issue its own coins?

United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales Nov. 17 to satisfy voracious investor demand

More than 2,000 19th century silver coins in mud-pot hoard discovered in India

Coveted' 1965 Washington quarter planchet error among unusual auction items: Whitman Expo Market Analysis

Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!