Marin County Coin & Collectibles Show set for this weekend
- Published: Nov 20, 2014, 2 AM
The Marin County Coin & Collectibles Show is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in San Rafael, Calif.
Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. General admission is $4 for adults ($2 if you print this page) and free for children under 12.
The show will feature U.S. and world coins, currency and other collectibles.
The Four Points Sheraton is located at 1010 Northgate Ave. (See map below.)
More info can be found on Griffins Coins' website.
