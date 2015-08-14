Coin World's William T. Gibbs honored with 2015 Clemy Award

Coin World Managing Editor Bill Gibbs accepts his 2015 Clemy Award from the Numismatic Literary Guild.

Coin World Managing Editor William T. Gibbs was honored at Thursday night's Numismatic Literary Guild Bash with the Clemy Award, the NLG's top annual honor.

"In a category of its own since 1968 is the Clemy Award," the NLG website reads. "The highest honor of NLG is bestowed annually during the NLG Bash on an NLG member in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild."

Bill's acceptance speech can be seen below.

