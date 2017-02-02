The best way to learn how to grade U.S. coins

Coin World is giving away 10 free copies of its "Making the Grade" guide in February.

Every numismatist who wants to put together a valuable and viable U.S. coin collection needs to know how a coin gets its grade, and Coin World’s Making the Grade is the best guide for graders in the entire coin hobby.

Those are not new developments.

What is a new development is that, for a limited time, readers have the chance get one for free.

Coin World is giving away a free copy of Coin World's Making the Grade (a $39.99 retail value) to 10 people who sign up for our Coin World editorial newsletter and Amos Advantage product emails before 11:59 p.m. ET Feb. 22.

Entering is easy: Just quickly create an account with Lockerdome, sign up for our newsletters, hit the “Post” button, and you’ll be entered to win!

If you're a Coin World subscriber, Lockerdome will not recognize your CoinWorld.com login credentials, unless you use them to create your new Lockerdome account.

You can also increase your odds of winning by discovering our Facebook page, or following us on Twitter or Instagram!

Full details can be found below by hitting the “More” button.