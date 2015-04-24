Big ruling in Langbord 1933 double eagle case: Week's Most Read

A federal court has ruled in favor of the Langbord family in the ongoing suit involving ownership of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles. Images by Thomas Mulvaney, courtesy of United States Mint.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. The £34 million worth of silver coins from SS City of Cairo wreck have been melted: One might assume they would make for a great auction items or museum exhibit, right? Wrong.

4. The curious 1837 dime in an NGC black holder (or, when a coin in an MS-65 slab is valued like an MS-67): This coin has a lot going for it in terms of both its educational potential and its eye appeal.

3. NGC grades first Mint State 68 1884-CC Morgan dollar while still in its GSA holder: The coin is the first and only NGC MS-68 GSA Hoard 1884-CC Morgan dollar, and one of only two 1884-CC dollars certified as MS-68.

2. Langbord case: What are those 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles worth?: Steve Roach looks back at what he wrote for Coin World about the coins' value at the outset of the original 2011 trial.

1. Court rules in favor of Langbord family in 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle case: The ruling said the U.S. Mint should have filed judicial civil forfeiture complaint.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, April 17, and 11:35 a.m. ET Friday, April 24.

