U.S. Mint gold bullion sales jump in March after slow February

Sales of the U.S. Mint's gold American Eagle bullion coins totaled 46,500 ounces in March 2015, up from 18,500 ounces in February and 21,000 ounces in March 2014, according to figures posted online April 1.

Total Mint gold sales through the first three months of 2015 are up over the same period last year, as well.

To date, 146,000 ounces of gold have been sold in 2015. During the first three months of 2014, 143,500 ounces were sold.

In terms of denomination, the smallest denomination of gold bullion coins—the one-tenth ounce coins—are being purchased most.

Of the 571,000 gold bullion coins purchased since Jan. 1, 403,000 are of that one-tenth ounce variety. One-ounce coins are the next most popular at 99,000 coins, while 44,000 quarter-ounce coins and 25,000 half-ounce coins have been purchased since the beginning of the year.